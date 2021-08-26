eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.56

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.56 and last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 17427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.
EHTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.
The company has a market cap of $979.24 million, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71.
eHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:EHTH)
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
