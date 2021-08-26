eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.56

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.56 and last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 17427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

EHTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

The company has a market cap of $979.24 million, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

