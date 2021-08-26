Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0539 on Top Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $11.96 million and $182,007.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.58 or 0.00361058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,942,836 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

