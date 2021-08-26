Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.53% from the company’s previous close.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

Elastic stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.32. 12,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,138. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $94.03 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.07 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.64.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $112,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,480,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 74.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 278.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 19.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 15.6% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

