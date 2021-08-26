Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESTC opened at $157.93 on Thursday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -106.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.05.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

