Electric Vehicle Zone Price Down 13.4% This Week (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $21.75 million and $253,671.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00051346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00121776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00154234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,188.96 or 0.99819701 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $482.71 or 0.01021086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.75 or 0.06624645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

