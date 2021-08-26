Electrify.Asia Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $593,306.97 and $32,197.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.28 or 0.00753047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00098112 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

ELEC is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

