Electroneum (ETN) Trading Down 9.9% This Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $263.16 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,893,282,520 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

