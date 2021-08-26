Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

EA opened at $141.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,483,520. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $120,556,000 after acquiring an additional 57,321 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

