Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,948 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $120,556,000 after purchasing an additional 57,321 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Electronic Arts by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,483,520. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.50. 27,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,803. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.30. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

