Electrum Dark (ELD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $108.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $11,217.80 and $108.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00164747 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

ELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.