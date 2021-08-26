Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Update

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 762.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

EKTAY stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.03. 12,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $436.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.2337 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

