Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in August

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of EMNSF remained flat at $$2.06 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96. Elementis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.24.

EMNSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Elementis from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

