Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $263.87 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The stock has a market cap of $253.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.91.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

