Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Trading 5.8% Higher

Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM) shares were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.69. Approximately 4,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 311,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

About Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.