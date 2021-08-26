Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Short Interest Update

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a growth of 1,659.3% from the July 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,581,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eline Entertainment Group stock traded down 0.00 on Thursday, hitting 0.00. 67,661,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,612,406. Eline Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.01.

Get Eline Entertainment Group alerts:

Eline Entertainment Group Company Profile

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of sports and entertainment. It intends to cover media outlets such as live broadcasts, movies, PPV events, closed circuit simulcasts, and streaming content. The company was founded on June 12, 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Eline Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eline Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.