Elite Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.21. 30,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 904,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09.

Get Elite Education Group International alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elite Education Group International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Elite Education Group International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.