Elrond (EGLD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $96.93 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and $96.93 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $131.09 or 0.00281324 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00087385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002064 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009978 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00042638 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015586 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003899 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,303,555 coins and its circulating supply is 19,353,183 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.