Emercoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29,972.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $29,972.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0695 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,947,035 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

