Emerson Wealth LLC Has $21.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 12.1% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period.

IWM traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,501,324. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

