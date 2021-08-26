EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Update

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the July 29th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

EML Payments stock remained flat at $$2.88 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.69. EML Payments has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Several research firms recently commented on EMCHF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EML Payments from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded EML Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

