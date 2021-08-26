Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Endava alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endava during the first quarter worth $72,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Endava by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the first quarter worth $75,628,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 63.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA opened at $136.51 on Thursday. Endava has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.89.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.