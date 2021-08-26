Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDVMF. CIBC cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.89. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

