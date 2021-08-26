Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Down 82.6% in August

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ELEZY stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.41. 1,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973. Endesa has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Endesa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Endesa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Endesa currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

