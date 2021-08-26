Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENDP. increased their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.64.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Endo International has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

