Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 16,960 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 208.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.70.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,608. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $175.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

