Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 9,242 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Hasbro comprises approximately 1.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Hasbro worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 73.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 410.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 215.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,328 shares of company stock valued at $25,418,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

HAS stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $98.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,888. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.54. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.