Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $40,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APD traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $270.21. 15,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,212. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

