Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,799 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

Shares of BFAM traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.41. 414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.36 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.64.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,530 shares of company stock worth $2,423,505 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

