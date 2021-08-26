Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Buys 5,499 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $516,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 16.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,049,000 after buying an additional 56,338 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $15,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 299,212 shares of company stock worth $47,679,186. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLR stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.29. 16,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $164.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.62, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

