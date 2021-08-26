Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 2.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 90,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 947,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,841,281. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

