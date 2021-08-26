Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,386. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

