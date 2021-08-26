Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $29.70 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 3.3% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $29,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $548.09. 9,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,935. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $560.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.32. The company has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Argus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.