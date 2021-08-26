Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 66.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,217.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,316 shares of company stock worth $8,345,710 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $115.94. 5,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,228. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENTG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

