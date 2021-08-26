Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.89 Million Stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ROBO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,357. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.27.

