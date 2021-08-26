Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.33 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,385,000 after buying an additional 81,808 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,916,000 after buying an additional 222,981 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,382. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

