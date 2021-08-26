Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,091 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Stifel Financial worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 145.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $94,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 154.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,264. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.68. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

