Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,750 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Akoustis Technologies worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,248 shares of company stock worth $132,743 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

AKTS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,300. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $449.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.40.

AKTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.