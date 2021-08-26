Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,418,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 2.9% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $25,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860,702 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 565.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,969 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 169.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,347 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 67.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,627,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,978 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.25. 125,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,440,732. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

