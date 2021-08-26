Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,949 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 2.8% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $24,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 579,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 155,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $3,164,836.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,659,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,571 shares of company stock worth $13,078,439 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

EW traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.43. 11,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $119.94.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

