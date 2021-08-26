Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after buying an additional 778,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $373.21. 1,304,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,603,313. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $375.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.