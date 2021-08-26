Energi (NRG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $259,716.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00004079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $84.60 million and approximately $259,716.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00094038 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.60 or 0.00292487 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00010426 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043027 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00016089 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 44,408,647 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

