Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Up 445.6% in August

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, an increase of 445.6% from the July 29th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ENGIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. started coverage on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 91,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,054. Engie has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

