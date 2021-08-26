Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.
Shares of E traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,406. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ENI has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of -268.64, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.09.
About ENI
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
