Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of E traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,406. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ENI has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of -268.64, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ENI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ENI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ENI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

