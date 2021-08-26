Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02.

ENLV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of ENLV stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.61. 2,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,411. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 514,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 38,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

