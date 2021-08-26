Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GMVHF. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Entain to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Entain alerts:

OTCMKTS GMVHF remained flat at $$25.35 during trading on Thursday. 75 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473. Entain has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $27.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.