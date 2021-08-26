Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Entain Plc (LON:ENT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,042.17 ($26.68).

A number of research firms recently commented on ENT. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ENT stock traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,906.50 ($24.91). The company had a trading volume of 2,005,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,484. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,847.94. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,999.80 ($26.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

