Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,517 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Entegris worth $89,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Entegris by 24.6% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 120.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 33.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1,034.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris stock opened at $115.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.96. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,316 shares of company stock worth $8,345,710. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

