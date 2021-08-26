Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Shares Up 5%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s share price shot up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.59. 10,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 509,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

EGLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $527.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,623,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,326,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

