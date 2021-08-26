Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,106,085 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.92% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $8,403,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $448.25. 3,617,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,873. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $451.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $437.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

