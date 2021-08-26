Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,160,867 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160,867 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.56% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $979,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.42. 75,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,279. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

